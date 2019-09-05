Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for the second play of the 46th season, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time," on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 9-10, 7 p.m., in St. Basil Episcopal Church, 804 N. Vinita Ave.
The play is based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens. The director is Peggy Kaney. Show dates are Nov. 8-10, and Nov. 15-17. All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The cast includes five men and five women. The lead character, Christopher, is 15 years, 3 months, and 2 days old, and although not specifically spelled-out in the script, Christopher presents as neuro-diverse, falling somewhere on the autism spectrum. Other characters are: Stobban, female, 25-60, Christopher's teacher; Ed, male, 40-ish, Christopher's dad; and Judy, female, 40-ish, Christopher's mom;. The other six characters are part of an ensemble that play multiple roles.
Also needed are light and sound technicians, hair and make-up artists, costumers, backstage crew and set builders.
The story is about Christopher who has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He never ventured alone beyond the end of the road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.
For more information, call Kaney at 918-931-2446 or e-mail her at pkaney@gmail.com. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m. in St. Basil Episcopal Church. Check out the website at www.tcpok.com. Season tickets are still available.
