Auditions for Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s production of "The 39 Steps" will be held Nov. 14-15 at 7 p.m.
The auditions will take place at First Presbyterian Church at 315 E. Shawnee in Tahlequah. The play is adapted by Patrick Barlow from the John Buchan novel and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, and is inspired by an original concept by Nobby Dimon and Simon Corble. Peggy Kaney will direct the production and Misty Zimbleman will serve as the assistant director.
In "The 39 Steps," a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale. A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, "The 39 Steps" amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure.
The cast consists of four actors: one male, one female, and two that could be played by either male or female. Except for the male actor, all the others will play multiple roles, recreating numerous roles represented in Hitchcock’s film version of the story. Auditions will consist of selections from the script. TCP will also need people to serve as stage crew members, as well as backstage and technical help. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks will be required to protect the safety of all who audition.
This award-winning play mixes the Hitchcock film masterpiece with a juicy spy novel and adds a dash of Monty Python to create a fast-paced "whodunit" for anyone who loves the magic of theater. It is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters, an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance.
Performance dates are Feb. 10-12 and 17-19. All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave. in Tahlequah. For more information, contact the director at 918-931-2446 or pkaney@gmail.com.
