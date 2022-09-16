Tahlequah Community Playhouse will hold auditions for "The Quest for Don Quixote" play written by Mark Brown and directed by Juliet Colyer.
The auditions will be held Monday, Sept. 19, and Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 804 N. Vinita Ave.
The play was inspired by the novel, "The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote of La Mancha" by Miguel de Cervantes. The cast includes two to three females and three to four males. Due to the historical setting, accents are important to the show. We encourage Hispanics and other people of Latin heritage to audition for specific roles in order to give the show a more authentic feel.
Actors should be capable of doing physical comedy without limitations. Each actor will play multiple roles. Auditions will consist of selections from the script with no singing involved.
Playwright Ben Eisenberg sits in a Starbucks on the eve of the first rehearsal of his stage adaptation of "Don Quixote." There's just one problem – he hasn't written it. This comedy is a play within a play. Right before our eyes the Starbucks is transformed as Ben, with the help of Xanax and lots of coffee, begins to spin his delightfully theatrical and hilarious retelling of Cervantes' classic tale.
Show dates are Nov. 11-13 and18-20. All performances will be held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Avenue. For more information, contact the director, Juliet Colyer, at julietjanecolyer@gmail.com or 918-931-1425.
