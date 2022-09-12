Tahlequah Community Playhouse will hold auditions for "The Quest for Don Quixote" Monday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Basil Episcopal Church, 804 N. Vinita Ave.
The play is written by Mark Brown and directed by Juliet Colyer. The play was inspired by the novel, "The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote of La Mancha," by MIguel de Cervantes.
The cast includes two to three females and three to four males. Due to the historical setting, accents are important to the show. We encourage Hispanics and other persons of Latin heritage to audition for specific roles in order to give the show a more authentic feel.
Playwright Ben Eisenberg sits in a Starbucks on the eve of the first rehearsal of his stage adaptation of "Don Quixote". There's just one problem – he hasn't written it. This comedy is a play within a play. Right before our eyes the Starbucks is transformed as Ben, with the help of Xanax and lots of coffee, begins to spin his delightfully theatrical and hilarious retelling of Cervantes' classic tale.
Show dates are Nov. 11-13 and 18-20. All performances will be held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. for more information, contact the director, Juliet Colyer at 918-931-1425.
