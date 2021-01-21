Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m.

Those who would like to attend the board meeting should send an email to tcp.members@gmail.com by Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m.

The agenda will include discussions on plans for the remainder of the 47th season.

TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theater Association and the American Association of Community Theaters. Meetings are generally held on the last Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m.. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 North Vinita Ave. in Tahlequah.

Check the Daily Press and the TCP Facebook page for notice of the February meeting.

