Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for "Rumors," on Feb. 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church.
The auditions for the play by Neil Simon, which is directed by Criss Pearson, will be at 814 N. Vinita Ave. The cast will consist of four men and five women. Construction crew, back stage technicians, etc. are all needed.
The play will start with Ken Gorman and his wife, Chris Gorman, at the 10th anniversary party of Charlie Brock, the deputy mayor of New York, and his wife, Myra. Unfortunately, things are not going quite to plan. All the kitchen staff are gone, Myra is missing, and Charlie has shot himself in the head. Chris calls Charlie's doctor, but before Chris can tell him what has happened, Ken dictates she not inform the doctor of anything that has happened, as the bullet only went through Charlie's ear lobe. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.
Show dates will be April 14-16 and April 21-22. All performances will be held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave. For more information, email criss0824@gmail.com.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church. TCP is a member of American Association of Community Theaters and Oklahoma Community Theatre Association.
