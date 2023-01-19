Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold a Penguin Project informational meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at First Presbyterian Church in Tahlequah at 315 E. Shawnee. Anyone interested in participating as a volunteer, mentor, artist, supporter, and other is welcome to attend.
For questions or concerns, text 918-457-0235.
The Penguin Project is live theater for kids with special needs of any kind. Each artist is paired with a mentor to guide and partner with them on stage. This helps eliminate the fear of being rejected, made fun of, not accommodated, or in any manner excluded. TCP has also received special permission to extend its Penguin Project performances to include certain adults as well. For this reason, not all mentors need be similar in age.
Established in 2004, The Penguin Project has evolved into a national program, with chapter sites throughout the United States. The program provides a supportive environment for children/adults with disabilities to explore their creative talents. It has also demonstrated that participation in the performing arts has therapeutic value by enhancing social interaction, communication skills, self-confidence, and self- esteem. The impact of the program has reached beyond the stage to create a social network for individuals, who previously had few friends and limited social opportunities. The impact on communities is incredible, as well.
Once a year, a magical and touching celebration of the human spirit unfolds at numerous theaters across the country. A group of children/adults with special needs take the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical. They are joined on stage by a dedicated group of mentors without disabilities who have volunteered to work side-by-side with them through four months of rehearsal and through the final performance.
These productions are unique because all the roles are filled by artists with some type of developmental disability. By providing access to community theater, The Penguin Project demonstrates that the special challenges of a disability should not handicap an individual's ability to participate in life's experiences.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. For more information, follow TCP on Facebook @TahlequahCommunityPlayhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.