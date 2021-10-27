TCP to open season 48 with 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Tahlequah Community Playhouse will open its 48th season this November with "Little Shop of Horrors," book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, directed by Bryn Smith.
The musical is about a meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant that wants to do more than bloom where it is planted. The new plant also requires a highly sophisticated – to say the least – plant food.
Show dates are Nov. 12-14 and 19-21. Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show and $15 for show only tickets. Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom or Morris-Cragar florists in Tahlequah, or by calling the box office at 539-234-9444. Purchasing tickets online is currently unavailable.
Special seating and dietary needs are available by calling the box office. Dinner reservations must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show at 5 p.m. All performances will be held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center. at 100 N. Water Ave.
Seating arrangements will allow for social distancing. Masking is highly encouraged, even for those who are vaccinated.
Individual memberships are $10, and family memberships are $15 for families residing in the same household. Membership benefits include: no fee to change a dinner ticket reservation and the right to vote for board members and on plays for the upcoming season. TTCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theatre association and the the American Association of Community Theaters. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
