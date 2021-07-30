Tickets for Tahlequah Community Playhouse's 48th season are now on sale.
The season starts off with the fall musical in September, "Little Shop of Horrors," with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, directed by Bryn Smith. A meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant that wants to do more than just bloom where it is planted.
In November, the playhouse will present "The 39 Steps" by Patrick Barlow, John Buchan, and directed by Peggy Kaney. The authors mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel with a dash of Monty Python.
The February offering will be "Almost, Maine," by John Cariani, and directed by Sandra Becker. It is about a town that is not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting it organized, so it almost doesn't exist.
The season closes in April with "Gossamer" by Lois Lowry, directed by Criss Pearson. This fanciful and poignant play explores the power of dreams and the magical creatures that create them.
Season tickets are $95 per person, which includes dinner and the show. Show-only season tickets are $45 for the four shows. Prices go up on Aug. 15. Season brochures are available at A Bloom and Morris-Cragar florists. Purchase tickets through the website at www.tcpok.com. Click on the tickets tab.
Individual memberships are $10 and family memberships are $15 for family in the same household. Membership benefits include: no fee to change a dinner ticket reservation and the right to vote for board members and on plays for the upcoming season. All performances are at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave. For more information, call the new box office phone number at 539-234-9444.
