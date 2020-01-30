Bridget Cowlishaw, left, as Martha Brewster, and Peggy Kaney, right, as Abby Brewster, serve tea to the Rev. Dr. Harper played by Steve Ball while Mark Payton, as Teddy Brewster, looks on, during rehearsal of a scene for Tahlequah Community Playhouse's production of "Arsenic and Old Lace." The show opens at the Tahlequah Armory Valentine's Day weekend.