Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present "Arsenic and Old Lace" Feb. 14-16 and 21-23 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The play was written by Joseph Kesselring, and is directed by Mike Phillips, with Cassandra Tenney.
In the play, the audience will meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously "acceptable" roomers; the antics of their nephew, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and the shady, sinister activities of the other nephew.
Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show; $15 for show-only tickets; and $10 for student show-only tickets. Reservations for dinner and the show must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to the show to be attended.
Doors open at 6 p.m on Friday and Saturday, dinner is served at 6:30, and the show begins at 7:30. On Sunday, doors open at 12:30 p.m., dinner is served at 1, and the show begins at 2. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner. Call the box office at 918-822-4440 for special seating or dietary needs.
Tickets are available at A Bloom and Morris-Cragar florists; and online at www.tcpok.com. Show-only tickets may be purchased at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.