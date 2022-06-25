Following last year's fundraiser, Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present another murder mystery play, "Murder at the Museum," written by Amy Patterson and directed by Criss Pearson.
The audience is gathered for a museum banquet to celebrate the unveiling of a new exhibit, but the generous benefactor to the museum, Phil Lanthropy, is missing. Unfortunately, gift shop manager, Sue Vaneer, makes a gruesome discovery. Instead of enjoying a delightful evening, the audience must solve a murder.
The cast will actually serve the dinner to patrons attending the performance as the plot evolves. Audience participation is needed to solve the mystery.
In keeping with the museum theme, two paintings will be raffled. A landscape painting by local artist, Denis Tibbits and a still life donated by Steve Ball.
Show dates are July 8-9, at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee St. Tickets are $45 for dinner and the play. Reservations must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before the weekend performance. The dinner is catered by The Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery from Wagoner.
Call the box office at 539-234-9444 for reservations. Vegetarian and gluten free meals are available. For more information email crisspearson0824@gmail.com or follow TCP on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.