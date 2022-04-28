TCP to present 'Pangdemic' as part of Penguin Project

The Penguin Project is a national program that provides theater opportunities for young people with disabilities. Artists are partnered with mentors who assist them with various aspects of the rehearsal and performance process.
This will be the fourth Penguin Project production for Tahlequah, and due to the pandemic, it will look a little bit different this year.
This year's show is called "Pengdemic" and it will tell the story of TCP's Penguin Project chapter, including how things changed during the pandemic. It will include a mix of pre-recorded video along with live performances of music from previous productions.
Show dates are June 3-4 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee St. Admission is by donation.
