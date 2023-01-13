Tahlequah Community Playhouse's third play of the 49th season is "The 39 Steps," which will be performed Feb. 10-12 and 17-19.
The play is by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan and will be directed by Peggy Kaney and Misty Zimbelman. The play is a mix of Hitchcock Masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, and a dash of Monty Python. "The 39 Steps" is a fact-paced "whodunit" for anyone who loves the magic of theater.
All performances are dinner theater performances and are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m on Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The play starts one hour after the dinner.
Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $15 for show only tickets. Tickets may be purchased at Morris-Cragar Florist and Beautiquey and the Beast. Reservations for the dinner show must be made by the Wednesday prior to the desired show. Show only tickets may also be purchased at the door.
For more information, visit www.tcpok.com. To discuss tickets, special seating, or dietary needs, call the box office at 539-234-9444.
