TCP to produce 'The 39 Steps'

Diana Gordineer, who plays the part of Arabella Schmidt/Margaret/Pamela, and Coty Thompson, who plays the part of Richard Hannay, pose for a photo during rehearsal of Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc's production of "The 39 Steps." The play is written by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan, and directed by Peggy Kaney with Misty Zimbelman. Show dates are Feb. 10-12 and 17-19., and performances will be at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 North Water Ave. Tickets may be purchased at Morris-Cragar florist, Beautiquey and the Beast, or online at www.tcpok.com. For more information, call the box office at 539-234-9444.