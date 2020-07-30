Tahlequah Community Playhouse will begin the 47th season with "Drop Dead," Sept. 18-20 and Sept. 25-27. All shows are dinner-theater performances and are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
"Drop Dead" was written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, and is directed by Criss Pearson. The play is about a cast of has-been actors who plan to revive their careers in "Drop Dead," a potboiler murder mystery directed by "wonder child of the Broadway stage" Victor Le Pewe - a psychotic, eye-twitching megalomaniac. But when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show and their careers as well as their lives.
TCP'S 47th season includes: "Drop Dead"; "Wild Women of Winedale," Nov. 13-15 and 20-22; "The Quest for Don Quixote," Feb. 12-14 and 19-21; and "Rumors," April16-18 and 23-25.
Season tickets are $95 for dinner and the show, or $45 for show-only tickets. Prices are good through the end of July. Memberships are $10 for individual memberships and $15 for family memberships.
For more information, check the website, www.tcpok.com; follow TCP on Facebook; or call the box office, 918-822-4440.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.
