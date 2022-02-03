TCP's 'Almost, Maine' opens Feb. 11

Tahlequah Community Playhouse will present "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani, directed by Mike Phillips and Sandra Becker, Feb. 11-13 and 18-20 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.
Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the play begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday the dinner is a 1 p.m. and the play begins at 2 p.m. Reservations for the dinner/show must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to the show.
Tickets are $30 for the dinner and show, or $15 for show only tickets. Tickets are available at A Bloom, Beautiquey, and Morris-Cragar, or by calling the box office at 539-234-9444.
Ask for special seating or special food requests based on dietary needs. TCP is a member of American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Theatre Association. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 804 N. Vinita Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.