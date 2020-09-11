Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s first play of the 47th season, "Drop Dead," was written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, and directed by Criss Pearson.
The plays runs Sept. 18-20 and 25-27, in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. All performances are dinner-theater shows and reservations must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show being attended.
Show-only tickets are also available, but str limited, due to the pandemic. Masks and social distancing are required.
Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner. Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom or Morris-Cragar florists, or online at www.tcpok.com under the "ticket" tab.
For questions or to request special seating or dietary needs, contact the box office at 918-822-4440.
TCP is a member of American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.
