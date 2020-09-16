Tahlequah Community Playhouse is set to open "Drop Dead," witten by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. Directed by Criss Pearson, the play runs Sept. 18-20 and 25-27, in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
All shows are dinner-theater performances, and reservations must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show to be attended. Doors open on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the play begins at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, doors open at noon, dinner is served at 1 p.m. and the play begins at 2 p.m. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner.
Show-only tickets are also available, but are limited due to the pandemic. Masks and social distancing are required.
Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom are Morris-Cragar florists, or online at www.tcpok.com, click on the ticket tab. For questions or to request special seating or dietary needs, contact the box office at 918-822-4440.
TCP is a member of American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.