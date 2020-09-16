TCP's 'Drop Dead'

It takes a team to raise the flats which will become part of the set for "Drop Dead," Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s season opener. Crew members include, clockwise from left: Natalie Polak, Tiphanie Polak, Craig Clifford, Cassandra Tenney, Danny Innis, and Ken Polak. On the catwalk is Kevin Polak.

Tahlequah Community Playhouse is set to open "Drop Dead," witten by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. Directed by Criss Pearson, the play runs Sept. 18-20 and 25-27, in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.

All shows are dinner-theater performances, and reservations must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show to be attended. Doors open on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the play begins at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, doors open at noon, dinner is served at 1 p.m. and the play begins at 2 p.m. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner.

Show-only tickets are also available, but are limited due to the pandemic. Masks and social distancing are required.

Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom are Morris-Cragar florists, or online at www.tcpok.com, click on the ticket tab. For questions or to request special seating or dietary needs, contact the box office at 918-822-4440.

TCP is a member of American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.

