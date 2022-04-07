TCP's 'Gossamer'opens Friday, runsthrough April 17

Tahlequah Community Playhouse will conclude its 48th season with "Gossamer," from a novel written by Lois Lowery. The production will be directed by Criss Pearson and will hit the stage April 8-10 and 15-17 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center on 100 N. Water Ave.
The play explores the power of dreams and the magical creatures that create them. But are the dreams Littlest One weaves strong enough to fortify and protect the fragile humans in her care?
Reservations for the dinner theater performances must be made by the Wednesday before the show that the attendee wishes to attend. No dinner will be served at the last performance on Easter Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., and the play begins at 7:30. For the Sunday performance on April 10, doors open at 12:30 p.m., dinner is served at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom, Morris-Crager florists, Beautiquey, or at www.tcpok.com. Show tickets may be purchased at the door. For dinner inquiries, including dietary restrictions, call 539-234-4444.
