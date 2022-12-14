TCP's to host third play of 49th season in February

The Tahlequah Community Playhouse production of "The 39 Steps" is cast and is in rehearsals.
The play was adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, and is being directed by Peggy Kaney. "The 39 Steps" is licensed by ITV Global Entertainment Limited and based on an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon.
The cast of four, which is made up of Diana Gordineer, Coty Thompson, Laura Carter, and Kevin Neal, will play the 150 roles in a ridiculously fast paced spy-laced "whodunnit" in an unforgettable evening of pure theater. Play dates are set for Feb 10-12 and 17-19, 2023.
All performances will be held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave. in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. For more information, go to tcpok.com or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahCommunityPlayhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.