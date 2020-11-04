TCP's 'Wild Women of Winedale' opens this month

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present the comedy "Wild Women of Winedale," Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 20-22 in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The play is written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones, and Nicholas Hope, and directed by Peggy Kaney.
This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching comedy focuses on the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia, three women at crossroads in their lives: Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye. This feisty trio has supported – and sometimes endured – one another through life's ups and downs, including the loss of two of their husbands. And they really need each other now, as Fanny is not reacting well to her 60th birthday, Willa is having serious nursing burnout, and Johnnie Faye is just trying to come out of widowhood a find a man.
With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, homes and relationships so they can each move forward in their own way.
All shows are dinner-theater performances. Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show, and $15 for the show only. Reservations are required and must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show attending. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery, Wagoner. Doors open on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30, and the play begins at 7:30. On Sunday, doors open at noon, dinner is served at 1 p.m., and the play begins at 2.
The capacity for dinner, as well as show-only tickets, has been reduced due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing are required.
Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom or Morris-Cragar florists; or online at www.tcpok.com, click on the ticket tab. For questions or to request special seating or dietary needs, contact the box office at 918-822-4440.
TCP is a member of American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.
