TDP Medicine Stone winner

Anna Potter, of Colcord, was the winner of a Medicine Stone Roughin' It package from a Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook contest. Potter, right, got the voucher from Terri Owens, TDP classified and legal coordinator, left. The package includes two passes for the three-day musical festival and a camping spot at Diamondhead Resort. Follow the Press on Facebook, www.facebook.com/tdpress.