DENTON, Texas – Gayle Ross from Tahlequah will be one of the 35 featured presenters at the 35th Annual Texas Storytelling Festival which runs March 12-15 in the Denton, Texas, Civic Center.
Ross is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a direct descendant of Cherokee Chief John Ross. It is from this rich cultural heritage that her storytelling springs. Ross has appeared at storytelling festivals, schools, libraries, museums, and performing arts halls throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Contact Ross at gayleross81@hotmail.com.
Other storytellers include: David Claunch, Tim Couch, Kathy Culmer, Decee Cornish, Eldrena Douma, Elizabeth Ellis, James Ford, Dalton Gregory, Donna Ingham, Mary Grace Ketner, J.B. Keith, Sue Kuentz, Shayne Larango, Kim Lehman , Tom McDermott, Betsy Mosier, Bernadette Nason, Ann Marie Newman, Paul Normandin, Jeannine Pasini-Beekman Fred Peters, Jiaan Powers, Sheila Starks Phillips, Jacqui Rash, Vivian Rutherford, Consuelo Samarripa, Jay Stailey, Fran Stallings, Larry Thompson, Tim Tingle, Twice Upon a Time, Darci Tucker, Shelly Tucker, and Nancy Burks Worcester.
Festival audiences will be treated to storytelling concerts, workshops, music, a liars contest, ghost stories, kids' activities, a story slam, and story swaps. Some activities are free, while others require tickets. Pricing and more information is available at tejasstorytelling.com
