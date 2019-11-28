DENVER - Pendleton Woolen Mills, the acclaimed lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon, creates blankets as part of Pendleton's American Indian College Fund collection, of which a portion of the proceeds provides scholarships for Native American students.
To give voice to rising Native artists, while honoring the richness of Native arts and cultures, the American Indian College Fund and Pendleton are announcing the Tribal College Blanket Design Contest.
Open to tribal college students, the contest challenges students to express their culture and identity through original artistic designs to be incorporated into the next tribal college student-designed blanket to be featured and sold in the blanket collection to give back to the Native community by helping to support American Indian College Fund scholarships.
Contest participants must be currently enrolled in one of the 35 American Indian Higher Education Consortium tribal colleges and universities. T
extile design experience is not necessary to enter. Only current TCU students are eligible to participate. Students cannot submit more than two designs.
All submissions must be received by Feb. 15, 2020.
A committee comprised of Native American artists and College Fund and Pendleton staff will select the winning blanket designs.
Prizes include the following: Grand prize winners, $2,000 cash, a $5,000 scholarship, and six of the winning blankets; second-place winners, $500 cash and a $2,500 scholarship; and third-place winners, $250 cash and a $1,500 scholarship.
For submission guidelines and applications, visit the American Indian College Fund's website at https://collegefund.org/pendletoncontest.
