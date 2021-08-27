QUAPAW – The Boxmasters concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Downstream Casino Resort Pavilion has been postponed. It's been rescheduled for Oct. 7. The band released the following statement:
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be canceling the next ten day’s shows after the touring party was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID. We will continue the tour after we confirm that everyone is healthy and safe.”
Current ticketholders may use their tickets for the new dates.
“First and foremost, on behalf of everyone here at Downstream, we wish everyone with the Boxmasters and their immediate families and associates well. This pandemic has taught all of us how to be more grateful for our health and the people around us, so we hope to see them healthy and on stage soon here at Downstream Casino Resort,” said General Manager Stuart Grayson. “If there is a silver lining, it’s that our guests now have more time to get their tickets and make plans to see us on Oct. 7. We look forward to seeing everyone soon for this unique show featuring a band with a one-of-a-kind sound.”
The Boxmasters is a sixties-influenced rock n’ roll band that fuses the British Invasion’s familiar tones with touches of southern California rock to create a sound of their own distinct, novel style.
The band is the musical vision of core members Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew. Thornton, who was a successful solo artist with three albums, “Private Radio,” “Edge Of The World,” and “Hobo,” had numerous musical credits before joining the Boxmasters. He performed on Warren Zevon’s Grammy-winning album “The Wind,” the legendary Earl Scruggs’ “Earl Scruggs and Friends,” and “Anchored In Love: A Tribute to June Carter Cash.” Grammy Award-winning recording engineer Andrew’s acclaims include working with The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Pussycat Dolls, Will Kimbrough, Tommy Womack, Guy Clark, and more.
The duo hit it off when working on the finishing touches of Thornton’s fourth solo album “Beautiful Door.” The pair released their self-titled debut record “The Boxmasters” in June 2008, which met critical acclaim. The band’s signature sound drew inspiration from the musically explosive 1960s, touching on a wide array of influences, including odes to the Beatles, The Byrds, and The Beach Boys, with notes of The Mothers of Invention, Kris Kristofferson, the late John Prine, and Big Star.
Shortly after, The Boxmasters opened and toured with Willie Nelson during a 12-city tour across the U.S. The Boxmasters have since opened for ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood, and Kid Rock.
In late 2017 and 2018, The Boxmasters worked with the late Geoff Emerick on the band’s eighth album “Speck.” Geoff, the legendary Engineer/Producer behind The Beatle’s “Revolver,” “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and more, called the album “One of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on since The Beatles.” The Boxmasters have since recorded a tenth album “Light Rays.”
The Boxmasters is now scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort. The show begins at 8 p.m., and ticket prices start at $29 for general admission. Guests may purchase tickets at DownstreamCasino.com. Downstream Casino Resort is at 69300 E. Nee Road in Quapaw, Oklahoma, four miles west of Joplin off Interstate 44.
