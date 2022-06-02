The Boxmasters bring cult following to Roland June 12

ROLAND – Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew are bringing their cult-favorite band, The Boxmasters, to Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland for a free show on Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m.
Formed in 2007, The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalog of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most important, rock and roll of the ‘60s. Several longtime friends have contributed to the sound of the band, but the core of The Boxmasters has always been Andrew and Thornton. As primary songwriters, the band’s sound has been an evolution as the duo constantly strive to find new inspiration, new sounds and new ways of expressing what is in their hearts and on their minds.
As a touring band, The Boxmasters have cultivated a rabid cult fanbase across the United States and Canada. Opening for the likes of ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood and Kid Rock, the band has proven to win over large audiences. They’ve headlined stops in Kansas City at Knuckleheads; Springfield, Illinois, at Boondocks; and Merrimack Hall in Huntsville, Alabama. Two appearances at Levon Helm’s “Midnight Ramble” in Woodstock, New York, were highlight performances for the band, as well as the “Ramble at the Ryman” that Levon hosted in 2008. They also performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 2015.
For more information on The Boxmasters, go to www.TheBoxmasters.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland and the Cherokee Travel Plaza and Gaming Center are located on Cherokee Blvd., just off the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the Roland tab, or call 800-256-2338.
