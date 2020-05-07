MUSKOGEE – The Pirate's Summer Feaste is set for Saturday, Aug. 1, 7-9 p.m., at The Castle of Muskogee.
The dinner will feature appetizers, a main course and dessert. Servers shall consist of the lovely ladies of the Scarlet Pillow, Marlowe, Shakespeare, and more. A full bar will be available, and an ATM is onsite.
The Feaste will conclude with a fireworks show. Tickets are $49.95, or $39.95 for current Friends of Festival Members. For reserve seats, call 918-687-3625. For more information, visit okcastle.com.
