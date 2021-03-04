The Castle readies for Renaissance Festival

MUSKOGEE – The Castle of Muskogee invites one and all to join the festivities of the 25th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival during six weekends of merriment: May 1-June 6.
Step back into 1569 England to experience the royal quest for knighthood, a full-contact jousting tournament, Birds of Prey exhibitions, and traveling acrobats. Stroll through the World Trade Market with over 140 artisans displaying unique wares and beautiful creations. Take the wee ones to the Children’s Realm for games and hands-on demonstrations, and then pick a side English or Scottish in the Royal Quest. Attendees can show off their best garb in the costume contest each day inside the Castle Keepe.
A variety of food and drink will be found throughout Castleton.
During the Queen's Tea at 2 p.m., guests of all ages can enjoy a formal dining experience with “Her Royal Majesty” and her ladies in waiting. The Royal Baker Archibald Leowan features weekly specials of sandwiches, desserts and festive brews. Special guests pop in throughout the show to play a tune, show off their craft or tell a joke. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased online or on a show day through the ticket booth until noon.
The Royal Luncheon is a feast fit for a King. Featured in the Garden Room at 1 p.m., this is a hearty meal served over three courses. Musicians, magicians, and dancers will dazzle while guests dine. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased online or on a show day at the ticket booth until noon, whereupon any remaining seats will be solved at the Black Boare Pub.
The King's Smoker is an adult playland of bawdy jokes and songs. Those 21 and over may join their favorite ladies of the Scarlet Pillow or the dashing buccaneers of the Harbor over drinks, cigars and light snacks. Each ticket comes with a drink ticket, a pin, and a cigar. The cost is $15 on Saturdays and $13 on Sundays. Tickets may be purchased online or during the festival at the ticket booth until noon and at the Cave from that point on.
Castleton comes alive at night, too, with special events.
The Masque Ball will be on May 8, 7-9 p.m. Whimsical and romantic, this is a masquerade ball with some favorite residents of Castleton. Guests may dress to any period or genre they desire. Light hor d'oeuvres are available for all in attendance. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online, at the Castle's Ticket Booth or through the office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Join the Pirate's Feast on May 15, 7-9 p.m. This is a seated dinner amidst fellow privateers. A series of courses will be served while guests revel in the entertainment provided by the Pirate King. Tickets are $49.95 and must be reserved through the Castle office.
A schedule of events is available on www.okcastle.com.
Face masks are required at all events for visitors over 10 years old, and pets are not permitted on grounds with the exception of licensed service animals.
The Castle of Muskogee is at 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road. Call 918-687-3625 for more information.
