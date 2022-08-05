NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - This week, the 13 time Grammy winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks, announced five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour including a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Two-time Grammy award winner and seven time nominee, singer/songwriter Patty Griffin will join The Chicks Tour as support for the show. The show is part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and range from $39 to $149.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time to get a Lawn 4-Pack for $29.25 each plus applicable fees. Get tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. In-person sales are available at the AMP box office from 10-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center box office 10-2 p.m. on weekdays.
After nearly 14 years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album "Gaslighter" to rave reviews in July 2020 via Columbia Records.
The 12-track record was co-produced by award winning singer/songwriter, producer and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff.
Earning universal recognition as the biggest selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple Diamond - ten million copies - releases.
Counting 13 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record-breaking studio album, "Taking The Long Way" in 2006, won five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.
The four additional show dates are Oct. 5, at The Zoo Amphitheater in Oklahoma City; Oct. 8, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas; Oct. 10-11 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music in Irving, Texas.
