BROKEN ARROW – The North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of "The Color Purple" will visit more than 30 cities, including the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
This is part of the 2019-2020 Spotlight Series presented by AVB Bank and ARTSOK—The Regional Arts Alliance of Broken Arrow.
Based on the Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment motion picture, "The Color Purple" is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.
The revival of "The Color Purple" opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, followed by a Broadway bow on Nov. 10, 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. "The Color Purple" went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical; two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical; the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; and a Daytime Emmy. "The Color Purple" played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on Jan. 8, 2017.
For more information about the show, visit ColorPurple.com
For tickets, visit BrokenArrowPAC.com, or call 918-259-5778.
