The Cove offers Theo Von: Return of the Rat tour

TULSA – Comedian and podcaster Theo Von is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove May 6 at 8 p.m.
Theo Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there.
Theo’s latest comedy special "Regular People" is currently streaming on Netflix. In the Spring of 2020, Theo completed his two year "Dark Arts Tour," which took him across America, Australia and Europe.
