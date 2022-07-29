OKLAHOMA CITY -- Dusty Rogers, the son of the on-screen cowboy and cowgirl, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, recently donated on behalf of his siblings a massive collection of photographs, documents, costumes, hats, toys, guitars, and more to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum through his family's trust, The Roy and Dale Evans Rogers Childrens Trust, making the museum the owner of the largest collection of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans archives and artifacts.
"Roy Rogers is an icon who influenced so much of what we know as Western culture today. We're excited to bring this collection under our roof and know it will help our curators show how popular stories of the American West became synonymous with American culture," said Natalie Shirley, museum president and CEO.
Since April, a team of curators and archivists has been working to pack up, transport, unpack, process, and catalog the collection. Items destined to be preserved in the museum's archives include letters, contracts, photographs, and rare glass and vinyl recordings of Roger's songs.
Examples already on exhibit in the museum's Western Performers Gallery were formerly on loan from the family but will now become part of the museum's permanent collection. Other material will eventually be on exhibit for the public to see including costumes from Roy, Dale, and Dusty, hats, boots, guitars and numerous examples of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans merchandise, such as lunch boxes, watches, toys, air rifles, and more.
"This collection is important because Roy Rogers and Dale Evans represent everything the National Cowboy Museum stands for. Roy Rogers' influence as a performer and a moral example is still felt in popular Western culture today," said McCasland Chair of Cowboy Culture / Curator of Cowboy Collections and Western Art Michael Grauer. Roger's was one of the first movie stars to inspire merchandise, much of which was readily available for purchase decades after his films were released.
For more information, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.