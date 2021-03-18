OKLAHOMA CITY – Featuring more than 300 paintings and sculpture by the finest contemporary Western artists working today, the 49th annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is scheduled to open June 7, with the Art Sale Weekend scheduled for June 25-26.
Prix de West is the nation’s premier Western art exhibition and sale showcasing original works ranging from historical depictions of the American West to more contemporary and impressionistic pieces. Artwork from this world-renowned event will be on exhibit at The Cowboy June 7-Aug. 8.
“Prix de West remains the most anticipated event in the Western art world, and we are proud to continue this tradition for the 49th year here at The Cowboy,” said museum president and CEO Natalie Shirley. “We are excited to continue building on the successes of last year to provide an even more rewarding experience for our guests.”
This year’s Prix de West will host nearly 100 invited artists and welcome renowned artist Ed Mell, as well as guest artists Thomas Blackshear II, Huihan Liu and Roseta Santiago.
Sale weekend events include seminars, a live auction, receptions, awards, the art sale, and trunk shows at The Museum Store.
The Cowboy will closely monitor city and state ordinances concerning crowd size and social distancing to ensure the Art Sale Weekend is safe for all involved.
This year’s Prix de West Art Sale will use a newly developed app for the bidding process. Details, instructions and training on using the new app will be provided to all Prix de West participants prior to the sale.
“The safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers and staff is always our top priority here at The Cowboy," said Shirley. “This year, we anticipate Prix de West will be a combination in-person and virtual experience, with several smaller-scale, preview events held to ensure everyone has the opportunity to see the artwork in person before the sale.”
To make reservations, see a full schedule or arrange to bid by proxy, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/prixdewest.
