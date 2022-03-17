BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Spectators can take a bus ride to heaven when the theatrical production based on C.S. Lewis’ imaginative "The Great Divorce" comes to Walton Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.
Lewis’ fantasy about heaven, hell and the choice between them comes to life with his signature wit, amazing actors and, state-of-the-art stagecraft. Lewis’ drawn characters take a bus trip from hell to the outskirts of paradise. Each receives an opportunity to stay or return to hell, forever divorced from heaven. The choice proves more challenging than imagined.
Tickets are $49 to $99 plus applicable fees, and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. "The Great Divorce" is presented by Fellowship for the Performing Arts. All patrons will be required to wear a mask. Information about safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.
