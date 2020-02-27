The iconic Tony Bennett to take the stage in Tulsa May 24

TULSA – Through his dedication to excellence and his insistence on quality, Tony Bennett has transcended time as the preeminent singer of the 20th and 21st centuries. On May 24, Bennett will share his iconic collection of songs at Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Tickets start at $79.50, and go on sale Feb. 28.
Antonia Bennett, Tony Bennett’s daughter, has been touring with her father and will open the performance with a collection of jazz/pop standards. Antonia Bennett is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music.
As one of a handful of artists to have new albums charting in the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and the 21st century, Tony Bennett has achieved legendary status and introduced a multitude of songs that have since become standards for pop music, including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “I Wanna Be Around,” “Stranger in Paradise,” “Rags to Riches” and “Because of You.”
The 93-year-old’s popularity has soared in the new millennium with more than 10 million albums sold in the last 11 years. In 2011, “Duets II” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts, making Bennett the only artist at the age of 85 to achieve this. His collaborative jazz album with Lady Gaga, released in 2014, “Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 album charts, making then 88-year-old Bennett the oldest artist to reach that accomplishment once again.
Bennett has received 19 Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Emmy Awards, and he is a Kennedy Center Honoree and NEA Jazz Master. In 2017, he became the first interpretive singer to be honored by the Library of Congress, bestowing on him the Gershwin Prize.
Bennett is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and participated in the liberation of a concentration camp, marched side by side with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, and has performed for 11 U.S. presidents. His love for his country earned him the distinction of national treasure, and United Nations has named him a Citizen of the World as one of their foremost ambassadors. In 1999, Bennett, along with his wife, Susan Benedetto, founded Exploring the Arts to strengthen the role of arts in public high school education.
For more information about Bennett, visit www.TonyBennett.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
