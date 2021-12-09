The Imaginaries to play at Roxy Theater

MUSKOGEE – The Imaginaries are playing a special acoustic duo show Dec. 17 at the Historic Roxy Theater in Muskogee.
Husband/wife duo, Shane Henry – guitar, vocals – and Maggie McClure – keys, piano, vocals – are partnering with the Chickasha Economic Development Council for the release of their festive new video – directed by Reagan Elkins with Intellego Media – for their original holiday song “Christmas Town.”
The video for the song helps to celebrate the Chickasha Festival Of Light, named by Forbes Magazine and USA Today as one of the best light displays in the U.S. It was filmed all around the city at local attractions and businesses with members of the community including Oklahoma City’s KFOR-TV meteorologist Emily Sutton.
“The Imaginaries’ video showcases Chickasha as the true 'Christmas town' and all of the festivities that the city has to offer this time of year,” said Jim Cowan, director of Chickasha Economic Development Council. “The Imaginaries will always be a local favorite during the holidays, but we love that their music is heard all over the world too.”
"Christmas Town" was co-written by Maggie McClure and Shane Henry as well as Grammy-award winning songwriter Jeff Silbar, who’s worked with Kenny Rogers, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, and wrote Bette Midler’s classic “Wind Beneath My Wings.” It was recorded at Cardinal Song in Oklahoma City and Windjammer Studios in Norman.
"We were inspired to write 'Christmas Town' after spending many holiday seasons in Chickasha and experiencing the magic of the holiday season they bring firsthand,” said Maggie McClure. “Chickasha truly is the quintessential ‘Christmas Town’ with the Festival of Light, the giant Leg Lamp downtown, the warm and welcoming community, and so much more. We are excited to partner with the Chickasha Economic Development Council to help promote all that Chickasha has to offer throughout the holiday season.”
For tickets, visit https://www.imaginariesband.com/#tour.
