Encore Performing Society will present Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" in three area shows.
Two shows are at the Wagoner Performing Arts Center, 300 Bulldog Circle: Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m., the show will be at the Tahlequah Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 591 Pendleton St.
This year features new choreography, costumes, and talented dancers of all ages from Tahlequah, Wagoner, and surrounding areas. This production is child-friendly. Christmas Eve comes to life in the ballet that has delighted generations with its charming story and exquisite dancing. Masha and her Nutcracker Prince will battle an army of mice led by the evil Mouse Queen, and travel through a winter wonderland to the Sugar Plum Fairy's magical kingdom.
To purchase tickets, call 918-803-1408. For more information, email encoreperformingsociety@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.