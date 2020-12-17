FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Walton Arts Center presents two free screenings of "The Polar Express" Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. and 7 as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming.
Attendees can wear their best holiday pajamas for this family holiday tradition and snuggle in to watch the show.
Tickets are free but must be reserved by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
"The Polar Express" tells the story of Billy who longs to believe in Santa Claus but finds it quite difficult to do. This all changes on Christmas Eve when a mysterious train visits Billy in the middle of the night, promising to take him and a group of other lucky children to the North Pole for a visit with Santa. The train's conductor, voiced by Tom Hanks, and the other passengers help turn Billy's crisis-in-faith into a journey of self-discovery. This film is rated G.
The film will be screened in Baum Walker Hall to allow for a minimum of four empty seats between parties and every other row will remain empty. These empty rows, with select seats removed, will also serve as walkways to seats located in the center of the theater, reducing contact between patrons.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete list of health and safety precautions that will be in place for this and future performances at Walton Arts Center visit www.waltonartscenter.org.
Before or after the show, patrons can drop by Community Creative Center’s Holiday Gift Market in Walker Atrium. This annual maker’s market features one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists, and it supports the Community Creative Center. The market is open through Dec. 23, 5-9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Guests can also grab festive drinks for kids or adults and enjoy holiday décor at Holidaze, a pop-up bar at Walton Arts Center. Holidaze offers a mix of reserved and walk-up seating and ORA to-go drinks. Reservations are $15 for a two-hour period and can be made at www.waltonartscenter.org/holidaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.