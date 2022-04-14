NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm announced its 2022 tour with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar that includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Aug. 10, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. Halestorm last performed at the Walmart AMP as an opening act for Godsmack in 2019.
Tickets went on sale to the public April 1, and range from $35 to $79.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time to qualify for a Lawn 4-Pack for $120 plus applicable fees. Get tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Halestorm, founded by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale in their teens, has grown into a chart-topping trailblazer in today’s rock music landscape. The band surpassed a billion streams cumulatively and has sold out shows around the globe, with the San Jose Mercury News declaring them “the best hard rock band in the world” after their November 2021 show. On May 6, the band will release its fifth full-length studio album, "Back From The Dead." The title track, called “a biting but cathartic howler” by Rolling Stone, marked the band’s sixth No. 1 at rock radio, and the second single, “The Steeple,” is about to enter the top 10.
The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and the musicians and late producer Kato Khandwala initially made waves with their 2010 debut Light Me Up. After countless gigs, the band returned with "Going To Hell" in 2014. Not only did the record crash the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, but it also ignited three No. 1 hits — the Platinum-certified "Heaven Knows" (the biggest rock song of 2014), "F*cked Up World," and "Follow Me Down" — a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since The Pretenders in 1984. Meanwhile, their third offering, "Who You Selling For," saw them return to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with "Take Me Down," which cemented them as "the first band to send its first four singles to No. 1 on the chart," according to Billboard.
The Warning infuses rock music with a much-needed shot of adrenaline. The Monterrey, Mexico, trio of sisters—Daniela “Dany” (guitar, lead vocals), Paulina “Pau” (drums, vocals, piano), and Alejandra “Ale” Villarreal (bass, piano, backing vocals)—charge forward with head-spinning riffs, unpredictable rhythms, stadium-size beats, and skyscraping vocals. Through a series of independent releases, The Warning garnered the respect of countless fans and musicians from across the globe before signing with LAVA/Republic Records to release their latest MAYDAY EP (2021). The band’s single “Choke” surged them to the forefront of hard rock and they amassed over 1.5 million social media followers and 85 million YouTube views.
Lilith Czar arrives with the force of an otherworldly thunder, arising in visceral rebirth from an untimely grave of surrender and sacrifice. Her voice is the sound of supernatural determination, summoned with a confessional vulnerability and unapologetic authenticity. The girl who was Juliet Simms – her dreams discouraged and dismissed, her identity confined and controlled – is no more. In her place stands Lilith Czar, a new vessel forged in unbridled willpower and unashamed desire. Created from "Filth and Dust," the debut album from Lilith Czar, is an evocative invitation into her bold new world. It's aggressive music with warm accessibility; huge hooks with driving hard rock—the new larger-than-life icon channels the fierce combativeness of Fiona Apple and Stevie Nicks' seductive witchery.
The Walmart AMP (Arkansas Music Pavilion), a Walton Arts Center venue since February 2011, is Arkansas’ premier outdoor concert venue. The Walmart AMP has presented concerts since 2005 with headlining artists from all genres of music. The Walmart AMP moved to its permanent home at 5079 W. Northgate Rd., Rogers, Arkansas, in 2014 and added Walmart as the venue’s naming sponsor. The Walmart AMP has the largest outdoor stage house in Arkansas. For more information visit www.amptickets.com.
