'The Quest for Don Quixote' takes stage

The cast of "The Quest for Don Quixote" by Mark Brown, rehearse a scene.The play is directed by Juliet Colyer with Rhonda Carr, and runs Nov. 11-13 and 18-20. Performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave. Tickets are available at Beautiquey and the Beast, Morris-Cragar Florist, and tcp.tickets@gmail.com. For more information, call the box office at 539-234-9444. From left to right: Mark Payton, Gerard Mora, Kai McFarland, Brian Duke, and Mike Phillips. Not shown is Jaya Cochran.