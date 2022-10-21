Tahlequah Community Playhouse will present "The Quest for Don Quixote" on Nov.11-13 and 18-20.
Playwright Ben Elsenberg sits in a Starbucks on the eve of the first rehearsal of his stage adaptation of Don Quixote. There's only one problem – he hasn't written it. He hasn't written anything in years, and his status as wunderkind playwright is quickly fading to has-been hack. His agent is apoplectic, the producer's advance is long since spent, and adapting a thousand page Renaissance adventure is beginning to feel a bit like tilting at windmills. Then – whether from a stroke of genius or near-lethal dose of caffeine and Xanax – Starbucks itself begins to transform, and the errant knight arises in this delightfully theatrical and hilarious retelling of Cervantes' classic tale.
The play was written by Mark Brown and will be directed by Juliet Colyer.
All performances will be dinner theater presentations and are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. in Tahlequah. Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show, and $15 for show-only tickets. Tickets may be purchased at Morris-Cragar Florist and Beautiquey and the Beast. For more information, visit www.tcpok.com. To contact the box office, call 539-234-9444.
