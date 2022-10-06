The Spinners come ‘Round The Block And Back Again’ for show at Hard Rock Tulsa

TULSA – Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners are bringing iconic R&B to Hard Rock Live on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
With a towering legacy spanning more than six decades, The Spinners have maintained their universal appeal and are now celebrating their first all new original album in nearly 40 years. The aptly-titled, "Round the Block and Back Again" album showcases the group at their soulful, multi-octave best, melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 7.
The band both created and came to define the singularly smooth sound of Philadelphia Soul. Throughout the years they have topped both the Pop and R&B charts with smash singles like “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You,” “The Rubberband Man,” and more. They have earned six Grammy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, selling millions of records worldwide in the process.
Though the group popularized and came to embody the lush sound of Philly Soul in the 1970s, they got their start in Detroit at Motown in 1954. They signed with Atlantic Records in 1972, teaming up with producer Thom Bell in Philadelphia, where the band blossomed under his watch. In 1979, The Spinners completed their first collaboration with producer Michael Zager and by early 1980 the single “Working My Way Back to You” was topping Pop and R&B charts giving the group its 12th gold record.
Today Henry Fambrough is joined onstage by Jessie Peck, Marvin Taylor, Ronnie Moss, and CJ Jefferson with support from a soul-infused four-piece band led by Keith Ferguson.
For tour dates, updates, news, and more, visit https://thespinners.com/.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
