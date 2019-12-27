TULSA - 108 Contemporary, 108 E. Reconciliation Way, is dedicated to supporting and showcasing its community member-artists with the biennial, juried exhibition, The State of Craft. The show runs through Jan, 26, and features 20 individual craft artists that push the boundaries of fine craft. Woodworkers, metalsmiths, fiber artists and more come together to form an artistic repertoire of the highest order.
The show is juried by University of Tulsa's Kirsten Olds.
"2019 presents an opportunity not just to survey the best of craft in Oklahoma by some of 108 Contemporary's member-artists, but also to take stock of the state of the field at the decade's end," said Olds. "The past 10 years have given rise to a wellspring of innovation in jewelry, clay, glass, fiber, wood, and multimedia objects and installation - from experimentation with new processes and materials to a play with time - slowing down our gaze or falling prey to entropy. The State of Craft 2019 showcases the handmade objects of Oklahoma artists and the way in which the wonder and stories they inspire spark a deeper engagement with the world."
This project was supported in part by The Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts, and Walter and Associates, Inc.
