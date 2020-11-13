Theaters working hard to woo moviegoers back

In March, movie theaters throughout the country shut down, including cinemas in Northeastern Oklahoma. Over the past four months, they have cautiously reopened, but they have experienced two main challenges: how to convince a weary public to return, and how to sell tickets when Hollywood is not releasing major blockbusters.
Tahlequah residents normally frequent theaters in Tahlequah, Muskogee, Broken Arrow, and Tulsa, and each movie house has its own set of challenges.
The Apex 6 Cinema opened nearly a year ago, but has not seen much use. Owner Felix Waller, who also owns the Apex Cinema in Muskogee, purchased Green Country Cinemas in Tahlequah and fitted the old screening rooms with new reclining seating. Amid the pandemic, the company has had to alter its plans, which includes limiting showings.
Moviegoers who want to watch a show in Tahlequah must do so on Friday evenings, Saturdays, or Sundays, because the theater isn't open during the week.
Many blockbuster titles have been postponed or moved to streaming, including "Avatar," "A Quiet Place Part II," "The Batman," "Black Widow," "Cruella," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Dungeons & Dragons," "The Flash," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Jungle Cruise," "Jurassic World: Dominion," "No Time To Die," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Wonder Women 1984."
To promote safety, the Cinemarks in Tulsa and Broken Arrow have made adjustments since they reopened. Chadra E. Brashears, vice president of investor relations, corporate communications, and public relations, has outlined social distancing measures. They are staggering showtimes, limiting attendance capacities, and are now offering new seat buffering technology in their ticketing platform that automatically blocks seats adjacent to parties when tickets are purchased.
"[We] require face masks for all employees and guests. Guests can remove their face masks while eating and drinking in the auditorium," said Brashears.
They are disinfecting auditoriums after every show, and they frequently sanitize hard surfaces. They regulate air quality standards and use circulation to eliminate pollutants.
"We are pleased to offer a private watch party, which allows guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people to watch the movie of their choice with the group of their choice," said Brashears.
These packages cost $99 for older movies, and $149 for new releases. The theater has yet to release its holiday campaign.
Director of Public Relations Paul Farnsworth, of B&B Theaters in Tulsa, said the crisis forced B&B Theaters to close all of its locations from March to September. They also did not qualify for congressional relief, so they are working hard to reel reluctant moviegoers back in.
Their new challenge has been created by the Hollywood release schedule. They are looking to show "Croods 2," "Free Guy," "Death on the Nile," and "Wonder Woman 1984" before year's end. In December, they hopes to show older classics, such as "White Christmas," "Elf," "The Santa Clause," "Toy Story," and "Guardians of the Galaxy."
The Tulsa theater is operating at reduced hours, but is open to showing movies or hosting private events seven days a week. This company, like Cinemark, is renting out space for private viewings, starting at $150 for up to 25 guests.
During showtimes, they enforce enhanced cleaning protocols, and they have a mandatory mask policy in public areas, but masks can be removed when guests are in the auditorium and enjoying concession items.
"While it is a bit unusual, the magic and fun of the movies remains untouched and we continue to work hard to preserve the joy of the theatrical experience," said Farnsworth.
B&B Theaters is down in revenue 85-90 percent for the year, but Farnsworth is optimistic they will continue to offer a safe and fun experience for guests.
"The situation is far from ideal, but we are committed to continuing to offer individuals and families the opportunities to enjoy the magic of the movies," said Farnsworth.
