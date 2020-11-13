Theaters working hard to woo moviegoers back

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.