Third Eye Blind to arrive on Tulsa time Oct. 21

TULSA – Third Eye Blind, one of rock’s most mainstream success stories, is taking the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $69.50 and went on sale Aug. 4.
Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind has recorded five best selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. Led by Stephan Jenkins, Third Eye Blind has earned worldwide success with iconic hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and “How’s It Going To Be.”
They followed their first album with “Blue” in 1999, “Out of the Vein” in 2003, “Ursa Major” in 2009, “Dopamine” in 2015, “We Are Drugs” in 2016, and “Thanks for Everything” in 2018.
Third Eye Blind’s 2021 album, “Our Bande Apart,” was recorded when the COVID-19 lockdown ended with Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast and Ryan Olso, of Poliça. The band continues to gain artistic clarification and surprisingly a fanbase that is larger, younger, and more dedicated than ever.
The band is also supporting SeaTrees, an organization that helps restore a portion of the Palos Verdes Kelp Forest, on its 2022 tour. The ocean has the power to restore climate change. The latest science shows that, globally, kelp forests can sequester more carbon than mangrove forests. Restoring these sequoias of the sea is critical to solving climate change as 93% of all carbon in the carbon cycle is stored in our oceans – meaning just 7% is stored across our atmosphere and land biosphere.
For more information on Third Eye Blind, visit www.ThirdEyeBlind.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
