Third performance to be added for 'Bluey’s Big Play'

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Due to popular demand Walton Arts Center has added a third performance at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, of the popular children’s theater production “Bluey’s Big Play,” presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.
When Dad feels like a Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans. Audience members can join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.
“Bluey’s Big Play” is a brand new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award winning children’s TV series with an original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and composer Jeff Bush. Featuring brilliantly crafted puppets in the first ever theater adaptation, this is “Bluey” as it has never been seen before.
Tickets are on sale now for all three performances, with limited tickets still available for the previously announced 7 p.m. performances on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and Thursday, Dec. 21. Ticket prices are $29 to $59 plus applicable fees.
Participants and their children can add on a VIP experience to get an exclusive Bluey VIP lanyard, gift, and photo opportunity with Bluey and Bingo. Tickets are $75 per person plus applicable fees. Tickets are required for each child and their accompanying parent.
