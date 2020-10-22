ENID -- The Oklahoma Historical Society and the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will present "This Land is Herland: Contested Notions of Equality," the third in a series of three programs on women's activism in Oklahoma. The program, sponsored by Oklahoma Humanities, will take place virtually on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.
There is no cost but preregistration is required. Visit www.okhistory.org/herland. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
The program will bring the discussion of gendered activism to the present era, covering American Indian women's activism, the Equal Rights Amendment, and the resurgence of conservative politics. Topics and speakers are: "'My Children Are More Important to Me Than Any Office I Might Hold': Mary Fallin's Use of Motherhood as a Conservative Political Strategy," by Dr. Patricia Loughlin, University of Central Oklahoma; "'Until We Organized': Wanda Jo Peltier Stapleton and the Equal Rights Amendment Debate in Oklahoma, 1972-1982," by Chelsea Ball, University of Oklahoma; and "LaDonna Harris: Comanche Leader, Activist, Matriarch," by Dr. Amanda Cobb-Greetham, University of Oklahoma.
"The This Land is Herland presentations have brought together nine women scholars to explore the activism of Oklahoma women," said Jacob Krumwiede, director of the CSRHC. "The scholars will answer questions from the online audience. Curriculum materials are being developed as a companion to the programs for classroom or homeschool use."
The scholars represented in the public programs are joined by four others in a forthcoming book, "This Land is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma, 1870s-2010s," co-edited by Dr. Sarah Eppler Janda and Dr. Patricia Loughlin.
This project is part of OKWomen100: A Century of Women's Suffrage, the Oklahoma Historical Society's initiative to celebrate the 100th anniversaries of passage of the women's suffrage amendment to the state constitution in 1918 and passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920. Find out about events, exhibits and resources related to Oklahoma women's political activism at www.okhistory.org/suffrage.
