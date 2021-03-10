The Thompson House board and members would like to thank everyone who participated in the Victorian Christmas "Un-Event" in December.
"Thanks to the generosity of the community, we raised enough funds to get us through half of the year," said member Patsy Clifford. "We would like to recognize Diane Johnson for her contribution of pepper jelly to the 'Un-Event' and to Mayer Pecans for having their product available for sale."
The Thompson House is looking for individuals who would like to become docents for the house. Those interested in becoming docents should call 918-207-2936 or 918-931-2269. Docent training will be announced through the newspaper and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ThompsonHouseTahlequah.
The Thompson House is available to rent and provides a gracious setting for group meetings, receptions, showers, and weddings.
Individual memberships are $15, and business memberships are $25. To join the Thompson House, mail membership dues to Thompson House:Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
The Thompson House meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests are welcome.
The Thompson House Organization is 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and is solely responsible for restoration and upkeep of the house. Members hope to soon once again be able to provide and promote opportunities to educate the public about the rich cultural heritage which is represented by this historic building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.