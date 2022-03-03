The board members of the Thompson House are seeking vendors for a Vintage Lawn Market fundraiser on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn of the Thompson House, 300 S. College. Ave.
The rain date is April 30. Sale items are limited to antiques and vintage items, collectibles, garden items and plants. Organizers are not accepting garage sale items.
The cost for a 12 foot by 12 foot space is $15. Vendors should bring their own tables and chairs, and may also bring tents.
Set up is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the lawn of the Thompson House. For more information and to request a registration form, call 918-458-9406. Callers are instructed to leave their name and number on the voicemail, and calls will be returned. The deadline to return the form with payment is March 31.
Thompson House board meetings are open to the public. The board meets the third Tuesday of each month with the exception of December. Memberships are $15 for individuals, $25 for businesses. Make checks out to the Thompson House, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
The house is available for tours – by appointment – and rentals. Call 918-456-3554, 918-456-7970 or 918-931-2269 for more information and pricing.
