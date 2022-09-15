BENTONVILLE – The FORMAT Festival is slated for Sept. 23-25. The festival will take place over three days and nights on 250 acres of forest-enclosed green land, six minutes outside of Bentonville’s center.
Participants will be able to experience a micro-universe of interactive exploration. The FORMAT Festival features eclectic live musical acts, visual artists, curated food vendors, impromptu dance processions, experimental soundscapes, light shows, therapeutic workshops, and integrated technology activations.
The festival is also embracing the cycling culture exclusive to Bentonville. Partnering with the Hub, Women of Oz, Pedal It Forward, and 37 North Expeditions, each group is hosting bike rides to and from the venue.
When participants arrive they should drop their bike at the Hub. The Hub will valet the person’s bike and can provide technical support if needed. There are also showers available for participants.
